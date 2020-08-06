YNAP to power Montblanc's new mobile-first website

Luxury writing products brand Montblanc has turned to European e-tail marketplace Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) to power its new mobile-first website, in the latest example of YNAP using its technology platform to give third parties access to more online consumers.

The new site comes with a range of fresh features, including engraving and embossing personalisation services, a simplified checkout that has been redesigned with a mobile-first approach, and the extension of click & collect to additional territories.

Montblanc will also benefit from YNAP’s digital marketing, merchandising and customer care support. And as the marketplace continues to develop new technology, Montblanc will directly benefit from it as it becomes available.

YNAP has been expanding its digital support partnerships with third-party brands, recently announcing a tie-up with designer fashion house Armani to support its digital transformation. In this most recent case, YNAP is working with a brand owned by its parent company, Richemont.

Francesca Tranquilli, president for online flagship stores at YNAP, said: “Together with Montblanc, we share a vision to convey the maison’s rich history in master craftsmanship, further enhance the Montblanc customer offer and bring new dimensions to their already strong digital platform.

“It’s an important moment for Montblanc and it also signals an exciting milestone in YNAP’s work in the luxury segment with Richemont’s illustrious maisons.”