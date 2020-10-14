Wren Kitchens opens new south-west transport hub

Wren Kitchens has opened a new transport hub in Avonmouth, on the outskirts of Bristol, to support growing demand for its products.

The new three-acre transport depot, close to the M5, has created more than 30 local jobs for drivers, porters, supervisors, and office staff, with over 50 of its 7.5-tonne and 8-tonne branded Wren lorries serving the site and the local region.

As well as supporting Wren’s upturn in business, the move has been made to reduce fleet road mileage. The nearest depot is more than 100 miles away, so the new site gives the retailer a dedicated presence in the south-west to serve local consumers.

Lee Holmes, transport & logistics director at Wren, said: “Positioned at Avonmouth means we are centrally located in the south-west, as we continue to enhance our logistical presence across the length and breadth of the country.

“We are also proactively positioning ourselves for the future as we aim to support the capacity of electric lorries and ultra-low emission zones.”

The Avonmouth depot includes a lorry washing station, offices, and a Quartz worktop storage facility.

Earlier this year, Wren announced it is launching an IT internship programme for the first time in its history.

Offering 12-week courses at its headquarters in Lincolnshire, the initiative aims to attract second-year IT university students and help develop tech talent. Courses are shaped around PHP, JavaScript, and iOS developer skills, DevOps engineering, and software testing.