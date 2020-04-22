Wayfair appoints Jim Miller as CTO

Online furniture retailer Wayfair has appointed Jim Miller as its chief technology officer (CTO).

Miller had held the role on an interim basis since August 2019, but as permanent CTO he will now provide strategic direction and oversee the tech function of the business.

He has previously led large tech teams at Google, Cisco and Amazon, and Wayfair said the new recruit aims to foster an “entrepreneurial environment” within the engineering team. In addition, he will continue to ensure eCommerce and supply chain operations at the retailer are using the relevant technology to support the wider business.

Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman of Wayfair, commented: “Jim’s track record of strong leadership at fast-growing, large scale, technology companies makes him the ideal fit to guide our 3,000-plus person engineering team, and to continue to build a world-class technology infrastructure that further strengthens our position at the forefront of the eCommerce industry."

Wayfair said Miller has become a “well-respected leader within the company”, over the last eight months, adding that he has already mobilised the engineering department behind his vision.

As a permanent CTO, he will be responsible for leading the product and engineering roadmap.

“We are building an unparalleled technology platform that is uniquely positioned to serve the growing eCommerce market,” Miller remarked.

“When we couple that platform with the company’s world-class supply chain operations and a highly talented team, the opportunity ahead is immense.”

Before joining Wayfair in 2019, Miller was CEO of Arevo, a US-based 3D printing business. At Google, he was vice president of worldwide operations from June 2010 until February 2018.

Miller also served as a senior executive at Cisco for seven years, leading supply chain and logistics, and holding roles overseeing Asia operations, new product introduction, and advanced technology. He joined Cisco from Amazon, where he was vice president of supply chain and responsible for the inception of the company’s supply chain organisation.