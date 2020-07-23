Wasabi to launch payment-linked loyalty scheme

Sushi and bento restaurant Wasabi is mapping out plans to revamp its loyalty programme with a payment-linked scheme.

Through a partnership with Bink, the food chain will be able to automatically add stamps to customers’ accounts whenever they make a qualifying purchase with a linked card or payment product.

Bink’s technology, supported by Microsoft Azure cloud, allows customers’ payment cards to be securely linked to loyalty programmes. Then, when combined with Acteol’s customer relationship management system, each Wasabi guest can be identified and rewarded as they spend with the business.

The technology can integrate into Wasabi’s website, but it will first launch on Bink’s own mobile app in the third quarter of this year. The functionality will be introduced to other acquisition channels towards the end of the year and into 2021.

Brendan McKeown, IT director at Wasabi, remarked: “We know that Wasabi customers are loyal – we've seen that as we've opened up and welcomed back many regular visitors for takeaways.

“We're also constantly on the look-out for clever, new ways to make our customer experience better and to reward people for that loyalty, so it's great to be able to partner with Bink. Their technology allows customers to easily build up loyalty rewards and never miss out.”

Marc Allsop, chief commercial officer at Bink, said the partnership will enable Wasabi “to identify more customers and reward them for their loyalty”.

Bink said payment-linked loyalty is appropriate as retailers and hospitality businesses get back on their feet after the coronavirus lockdown, as it reduces the number of physical touchpoints required by the customer at the point of sale.

