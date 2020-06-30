Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft and Adobe to improve the retailer’s marketing efforts by introducing personalisation technology.

The announcement sees the expansion of WBA’s seven-year deal with Microsoft to develop technology solutions and support new digital innovations in healthcare.

The retailer will use both Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights platform and Adobe’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions to provide a complete view of the customer and provide tools to personalise the shopper journey of the 8 million customers that engage with the brand daily as well as the 100 million members of its loyalty programme.

Adobe’s platform will allow WBA to personalise communications including emails and push notifications, while also managing consistent experiences for customers across desktop and mobile devices. The vendor said WBA will be able to use customer tools to make repeat prescriptions easier to manage, while first-time beauty shoppers will be surfaced product recommendations online and in store.

Vineet Mehra, global chief marketing officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, commented: “Within our family of brands, we serve a wide community that come to us for everything from prescription services, to household cleaning products and photo processing. Since 1901, when Charles Walgreen made an effort to greet every customer personally, we work to ensure that every individual’s needs are being met. Digital services are making this a reality on an unprecedented mass scale, allowing us to personalise and refine experiences with the brand.”

He added: “This has never been more crucial, as Covid-19 is creating a new generation of people who increasingly go online for all of life’s daily needs, and expect services like curbside pickup,” says Vineet. “By building on top of our existing infrastructure investment with Microsoft Azure, our new partnership with Adobe Experience Cloud will help us activate data, drive mass personalisation, and enable a more relevant shopping experience online and in-store.”