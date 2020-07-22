Waitrose serves up virtual cooking classes for kids

UK supermarket chain Waitrose is building on the popularity of its online cookery classes during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown with the launch of a new virtual food series for kids.

From this week and throughout the summer holiday period, the Waitrose & Partners Cookery School will run virtual cooking classes for children to help them learn about ingredients and develop new techniques in the kitchen.

From pastry making to safe, basic knife skills – as well as advice on seasonality – the courses cover a range of topics, and are limited to a maximum of eight households at a time. The service launched yesterday, and it is set to run for one hour on Tuesday to Thursday every week during the summer holidays.

Initial classes will teach kids how to make sausage rolls and apple & cinnamon cakes, but other recipes will be added as the holidays roll on.

Kirsty Scott from the Waitrose & Partners Cookery School said: “Our online Waitrose & Partners Cookery School courses have been incredibly popular through lockdown, so we’re thrilled to be opening these up to children as well.”

A full list of ingredients and equipment will be shared with participants upon sign up, and each course costs £10 per household.

The John Lewis Partnership, of which Waitrose is one component, has launched various virtual events and services in recent months, as part of a shift in proposition to help serve customers at home in lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis.

Waitrose’s sister organisation, the department store chain John Lewis, has launched online health and wellbeing workshops, and virtual consultations for services such as home design, and personal styling.