Waitrose partners with Deliveroo to expand rapid delivery capacity

Waitrose has announced a rapid delivery trial with Deliveroo starting from 1 September, it has been announced today.

In an initial 12-week period, more than half a million UK households will be able to order from over 500 Waitrose products and have them delivered in as little as under 30 minutes by a Deliveroo driver. Items available through the initiative include ready meals, fruit, vegetables, meat, milk, snacks, store cupboard and cleaning essentials.

The trial will begin in Waitrose stores in Bracknell and Clifton on 1 September, before launching in its Surbiton, Fitzroy Street (Cambridge), and Notting Hill shops from 3 September.

If successful, it is expected the trial will be expanded to further locations before being rolled out on a larger scale.

The new service will complement the growth of Waitrose’s own rapid delivery service during Covid-19, and is part of the John Lewis Partnership’s ambition to become a “digital first” business in light of changing consumer behaviours as a result of the pandemic.

Waitrose added that consumers will be able to find out more details on how they can order its products via Deliveroo from tomorrow (Saturday 29 August) at Waitrose.com/deliveroo.

James Bailey, executive director for Waitrose, commented: "We have laid down a marker for our future strategy with the growth of Waitrose.com and Waitrose Rapid and this gives us another opportunity to give our customers a taste of what the future of convenience shopping could look like for us. Our trial with Deliveroo has huge potential to give new and existing customers greater choice and flexibility for when and how they want to shop with Waitrose."

Deliveroo has entered into a number of new partnerships over recent months, with many retailers looking to expand their online delivery capabilities as eCommerce demand continues to surge. These include Morrisons, Co-op, and Holland & Barrett.

Ajay Lakhani, vice president of new business at Deliveroo said: "Deliveroo’s on-demand grocery services have proven vital for so many people during this difficult period, allowing families to get the items they want and need quickly without having to leave home. This new partnership will bring Waitrose’s fantastic product range to people in as little as 30 minutes."