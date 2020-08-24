Electronic payments titan Visa has been given the all-clear to acquire fintech start-up, Plaid.

The decision by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) follows a review in which it investigated several possible ways the deal could harm competition in the UK payments market.

The $5.3 billion deal to acquire Plaid, a US-based technology platform provider that builds connectivity infrastructure, which enables digital apps to connect with a user's bank accounts, was initially announced by Visa in January.

In the UK, Plaid offers payment initiation services (PIS), which enable a consumer to make real-time account-to-account payments directly from a merchant's app or website, providing an alternative to paying online using a credit card or debit card.

The CMA acknowledged Plaid is a relatively small player in the UK today, but its investigation studied the company’s prospects for future growth within the payment services sector. The primary focus was on how the deal could affect competition in the UK consumer-to-business electronic payments sector, where Visa is clearly hugely active.

According to the CMA, PIS-enabled payments remain at a relatively nascent stage within the UK but are gaining traction, fuelled by the advent of open banking. Plaid, it said, would have been an increasing competitive threat to Visa in future, but it is only one of a number of PIS providers already active in the UK.

In its assessment, the CMA listed TrueLayer, Tink, Token.io and Yapily, as possessing similar, or stronger, competitive capabilities than Plaid, and on this basis it concluded Visa would continue to face sufficient competition in the UK.

In January, Al Kelly, CEO & chairman of Visa, said: “Plaid is a leader in the fast growing fintech world with best-in-class capabilities and talent.

“The acquisition, combined with our many fintech efforts already under way, will position Visa to deliver even more value for developers, financial institutions and consumers.”