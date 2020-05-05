Trouva co-founder Singh stands down as CEO

Online marketplace for independent retailers Trouva has announced a change of leadership, with co-founder Mandeep Singh standing down as CEO.

The business’s co-founder, Alex Loizou, who has held the role of CTO and chief product officer since the company was formed in 2014 before taking on more CEO responsibilities in recent months, will officially lead Trouva from this point on.

Singh will continue as a director of Trouva, but is stepping away from the day-to-day business, which began life as StreetHub – a technology company aimed at helping independent retailers gain more exposure online.

News of the change in leadership was announced by the co-founders on LinkedIn, last night (4 May).

“Alex has been part of the journey from day one, and after our stellar 2019, and $22 million fundraising in November, I can't think of anyone better to take the company I love to the next stage,” explained Singh.

“In these times when independent stores across Europe have had to close their doors, I couldn't be prouder of the work the team is doing to keep independents across Europe trading and thriving online.”

A listing on Trouva was referenced by one retailer as a key factor in helping it keep sales activity going in the current pandemic in Essential Retail’s recent feature on how independent retailers are tackling the current coronavirus crisis. There are close to 1,000 retailers listed on the platform.

Commenting on his work alongside Singh, Loizou told Essential Retail: "Mandeep and I came together over seven years ago to build a platform that takes the world’s best independents online.

“Today, Trouva unites more than 900 of the best boutiques across 13 countries. Now more than ever, we are passionate about championing independent retail.”

He added: “In these uncertain times when boutique owners have had to shut their physical stores, I'm incredibly proud of the work our team is doing to keep independents trading and thriving online. I'm excited to lead Trouva to its next chapter as we spearhead a future powered by the master curators of the offline world."