11:11: Tmall Global to livestream brand events in warehouses

Alibaba’s Tmall Global marketplace is introducing more livestreaming from bonded warehouses and regional industrial parks to raise awareness of international brands on its platform.

As part of its build-up to the annual 11:11 global shopping festival, the China-based marketplace is setting up livestream studios across its homelands, where hosts will share their experience of imported products. Ten additional cities in China, including Hainan and Shanghai, will be added to the livestreaming roster in 2020.

The move is expected to increase excitement among Chinese consumers at what is the busiest period of the year for shopping in the country. According to the marketplace, it will also work with celebrities to promote the brands.

Tmall Global already has livestreaming studios in a bonded warehouse in Hangzhou, and more than 1,000 overseas brands have participated in livestreaming initiatives before. Bonded warehouses are used for imported or exported goods, and they allow retailers to store their inventory closer to international customers for faster delivery and several custom duty benefits.

The new strategy fits into Tmall’s efforts to drive newness across its platforms, and it said the number of new products launched on Tmall Global in the last financial year surged by 130% compared to the previous 12-month period.

Tmall Global aims to work with 2,600 international brands for the 2020 11:11 shopping event.

Alvin Liu, president of Tmall Import and Export, commented: “Due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions, there is significant growing demand for imported goods amongst Chinese consumers.

“International brands need a trusted channel for reaching Chinese consumers, while domestic shoppers are looking for ways to buy more quality products from abroad. Our capabilities in consumer analytics, logistics, channel management and marketing support are making Tmall Global the premier meeting place for this activity.”