Tmall Global aims to add further 1,000 international brands

Online marketplace Tmall Global has announced it will expand its efforts to help international brands reach the China market, saying it wants to add 1,000 new companies onto its eCommerce platform over the next year.

The brand-incubation plan, announced by the Alibaba-owned platform through its livestreamed Tmall Global’s Global Partners Summit, will be supported by the $200 billion, five-year-import programme unveiled back in 2018.

Tmall Global is stepping up its brand-registration process – changes to which were announced last year – and it is also offering a series of tools, incentives and campaigns with the aim of helping brands flourish in China.

Part of the amendments made to speed up the onboarding process with Tmall Global’s incubator programme includes the launch of an English-language customer service and self-service registration system for brands. The platform will ensure new storefronts on the marketplace will open within 30 days of registration.

Alvin Liu, president of Tmall’s import and export division, commented: “We’ve seen more and more brands choosing Tmall Global as their favoured platform to tap into the China market.

“These brands quickly see the importance of the digital analytics we provide to better understand the Chinese consumers’ preferences and develop relevant strategies for their online business ­– and even to bolster their offline business.”

Tmall Global said its aim is to help each new brand on its platform reach a gross merchandise value of RMB 1 million (£113,000) within their first 90 days in the incubation programme, adding that brands hitting pre-agreed targets will receive additional benefits.

Top-performing brands in the incubation programme will have access to livestreaming campaigns, set up specifically for them and promoted on the Taobao Live channel. This is in addition to general marketing support offered by the platform.

During last year’s incubation programme pilot, top sellers were in the cosmetics, medical care and personal care product categories, and they included brands such as Fenty Beauty and Brandfree.

According to Tmall Global, more than 25,000 brands from 92 countries and regions are on the platform. The majority of these businesses are entering the China market for the first time by using this route.