'Trending on TikTok' stands arrive in Superdrug stores

Health and beauty retailer Superdrug's stores are playing host to product stands influenced by social media platform, TikTok.

The retailer said the move was in response to the “huge influence” TikTok has had on the beauty industry, particularly during the coronavirus lockdown period, with customers able to shop makeup lines from cosmetics brand e.l.f. which featured within viral TikTok videos in the US earlier this year.

Superdrug commercial director, Simon Comins, commented “We are always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to enhance our customers’ shopping experiences.

“We know that TikTok is where many of our customers love to spend their time, so we are thrilled that we can bridge the gap between their online and offline experience, bringing their favourite products on the highstreet with e.l.f’s Trending on TikTok stand.”

On the exclusive social media-inspired stands are e.l.f’s viral beauty bestsellers, including the brand’s Bite Size Eyeshadows, and Putty Primer.

Retailers exploring TikTok to engage with a younger audience include Marks & Spencer and Made.com. The former released a video on the platform, last week, depicting soft toy versions of its popular Percy Pigs confectionary line sitting around a boardroom table, while Made.com is looking to use the site to engage with its home and furniture loving community.

TikTok is currently the subject of political wrangling between the US and China. Owner ByteDance said last weekend that a group of US investors – including Oracle and Walmart – are in the process of taking a majority share in a newly created US-based division of the social media company called TikTok Global

The move has been approved in concept by US president, Donald Trump, whom otherwise is looking to ban the platform in the US – along with other Chinese tech players – over his administration’s concerns that data on the American people may end up in the hands of the Chinese state.

Chinese state-run media have said Beijing is unlikely to green light the deal in its current guise.