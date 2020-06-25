TikTok launches business platform

Tiktok has launched a global business platform to provide brand and marketers with tools to use the latest social media craze and engage with potential customers in the TikTok community.

Many retailers including Asos and Burberry are already using the new social media platform to engage with customers, but TikTok claims this platform will give brands access to new products and services to engage further with TikTok users.

In a statement this morning, Katie Puris, MD of global business marketing for TikTok, said “don’t make ads, make TikToks” as she outlined how the new platform will allow brands to create their own content based on storytelling, while collaborating with influencers via the Creator Marketplace to find the appropriate partners for paid brand campaigns.

Stuart Flint, head of Europe, global business solutions, TikTok, explained: "We've seen more and more brands embrace the unique and creative ways the TikTok community expresses themselves through video. The experience is real, light-hearted and fun, and as we've seen over the course of these dynamic times, users and brands have the ability to make a meaningful and positive impact on their communities. We're excited to officially introduce TikTok For Business and continue building products, services and resources for marketers to engage their communities in a new and innovative way, and show them how TikTok is a creative and valuable marketing platform."