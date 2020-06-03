Three UK has substantially improved its online customer experience since its partnership with Yext, in which it has integrated the search experience cloud firm’s ‘Answers’ product on its website. This includes a 42% reduction in the number of customer support contacts initiated due to incorrect, irrelevant, or ‘no results’ responses delivered to customer queries recorded in the first two weeks of the collaboration.

The mobile network was also able to field more than 400,000 searches and drive over 253,000 clicks within a month of the partnership starting.

The collaboration was initiated to help Three develop its online support service, making it quicker and easier for consumers to get answers to any queries they have. This improved online customer experience has proved particularly important during the current Covid-19 lockdown, with customers unable to go in-store or use contact centres for support.

Graham Johnston, head of omnichannel at Three commented: “People have been even more dependent on their mobile devices during this current Covid-19 crisis, so it’s critical that our website is up-to-date with important information that is easy to access. Having the ability to understand what questions are being asked on our website and across third-party platforms, means we can move quickly to ensure we’re responding to our customers swiftly when they need us the most.”

In addition to Yext Answers, Three has also recently utilised other solutions within the Yext Search Experience Cloud, including listings, reviews, and pages. This has resulted in a 25% year-on-year growth in clicks to the company’s online listings, with the total number of clicks in excess of 1.3 million.

Jon Buss, managing director of Yext UK added: “Retail footfall has been hugely impacted by this pandemic, so the online experience has never been more important. By using Yext Answers, Three has been able to react quickly to the current situation to build consumer trust, improve performance and deliver results.”