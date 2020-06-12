The Works set to reopen all stores and boost web proposition

The Works is to reopen all its 465 stores, with none planned for closure, while also looking to boost its long-term fulfilment capabilities that have been tested over recent months with significantly increased online trading under lockdown.

Unlike some other retailers that have announced the shuttering of a number of their stores as a result of Covid-19 The Works has confirmed that its complete portfolio of outlets across England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will open next week. Its remaining stores in Scotland and Wales will then follow as soon as possible.

Each store will adhere to government safety guidelines – with Perspex screens introduced at till points along with hand sanitiser and floor markings to help control customer flow and social distancing. The company has acknowledged that its costs will increase as stores reopen and the majority of furloughed employees return to work.

As well as the investment in making the stores safe for customers the company has also stated it is to focus on beefing up its online capabilities. This follows The Works enjoying significantly increased demand for its online offering since March 23, with sales continuing to be up to more than three-times the level experienced during the same period last year. The company is confident that this demonstrates a strong ongoing appetite for its online products and proposition.

The company stated that it is “continuing to work closely with its third-party fulfilment partner with a view to further increasing capacity levels through peak trading and over Christmas 2020”.