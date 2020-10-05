The Very Group makes senior data and digital hires

Very.co.uk and Littlewoods parent, The Very Group, has announced two senior hires within its growing technology team.

Paul Hornby will join the business as digital customer experience (DCX) director in January 2021, arriving from fellow Liverpool-based retailer, Matalan, where he is currently eCommerce director.

Meanwhile, Steve Pimblett has arrived at The Very Group as chief data officer (CDO), joining from Wejo, a UK scale-up behind technology used in connected cars, where he held the joint role of CDO and CIO.

Both new recruits will report to CTO, Andy Burton, who joined The Very Group in May 2019.

Pimblett was previously CDO at Betsson Group, the Nasdaq-listed online gaming company, and general manager of data at price comparison website, Moneysupermarket.com. He will oversee all things data at The Very Group, including strategy, science, analytics, and engineering.

Hornby, who was previously head of eCommerce and head of transformation at The Very Group, returns to the company after leading Matalan’s digital transformation strategy over the last three years.

As DCX director, he will lead a range of “product-focused agile squads”, according to his new employer, with the remit to give customers the best possible experience across mobile and online.

On Hornby, Burton said: “He’s an exceptional leader, strong technically and knows how The Very Group ticks.

“He was responsible for some standout innovation first time around, and I’m confident he’ll lead the team to even bigger improvements to the customer experience this time.”

On Pimblett, Burton added: “His experience will let us further build our data capabilities to give our customers the best, most relevant experiences and help us make even faster, better decisions.”