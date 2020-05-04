Covid-19: The Perfume Shop using video tech to talk to customers

Fragrances retailer The Perfume Shop has announced it will continue to use online video technology to communicate with its consumers while its stores remain closed due to Covid-19.

The business has been using Go Instore’s technology to link up would-be customers with expert staff, allowing people to gain advice and for the retailer to “keep our passion for perfume alive” during the lockdown. Stores and eCommerce operations were both frozen, as the coronavirus crisis escalated in the UK in March.

From today, the communication tool will have more of a commercial usage once again, with The Perfume Shop announcing it has reopened its website and started taking limited online orders.

Operating its warehouse with what it said are "full social distancing" measures in place, the business is now offering a home delivery service for perfume, body care, home fragrance and gifts listed on its website.

Cathy Newman, marketing & customer experience director at The Perfume Shop, said: “The safety of our colleagues has taken priority so we paused online deliveries until we were able to tweak operations to allow social distancing in our warehouse.

“While we paused taking online orders our expert colleagues were available via live video link on the website to chat to everyone who wanted to talk fragrance. Our Go Instore video technology has switched to link customers with our perfume experts in their own homes and this will remain available until our shops are back open.”

Dixons Carphone said, last week, that it has implemented Go Instore’s technology to allow online shoppers to talk to Currys PC World store staff during the pandemic.

The electricals retailer has called its own version of the service, 'ShopLive', and it enables the company to provide customer assistance for laptops, TVs, washing machines and refrigeration products while its physical stores remain temporarily closed.

When browsing on Currys.co.uk, customers will be offered the opportunity to talk to store experts from across the UK via a popup ShopLive video link on selected webpages.