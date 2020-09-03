The Hut Group set for £4.5bn September float

The Hut Group (THG) has confirmed it is set to float on the London Stock Exchange later this month, with a valuation of £4.5 billion.

The Manchester-based retailer and technology company, which operates online businesses including Myprotein and Lookfantastic, announced its intention to float last week.

CEO and founder, Matthew Moulding, said the move reflected “the achievements of the past but also our strong belief in the significant potential for THG in the future”.

In what is the first major London listing since the coronavirus, the £920 million float would value the firm at £4.5 billion, and at least 20% of its stock would be listed.

Blackrock, Henderson Global Investors and funds managed by Merian and the Qatar Investment Authority have agreed to buy £565 million of the shares, with Blackrock putting in the lion's share at £300 million.

THG has engaged Citigroup, JP Morgan Cazenove, Barclays, and Goldman Sachs as joint global co-ordinators, and HSBC, Jefferies, and Numis Securities as joint bookrunners, in the event the initial public offer proceeds. Rothschild & Co is acting as the sole financial adviser to the company.

A growing part of THG proposition is its proprietary digital platform, Ingenuity, which it offers to third-party retailers and brands to help support their eCommerce operations.

THG has worked with brand houses such as Proctor & Gamble, Nestle, and PZ Cussons for some time, but announced this week that it will be supporting DIY retailer Homebase’s digital evolution with its technology.