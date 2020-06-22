The Hut Group signs £100m of deals to build brands’ digital offers

The Hut Group has signed more than £100 million of partnerships from a range of beauty brands who will use its technology infrastructure to develop their D2C (direct to consumer) propositions.

The deals with the likes of Elemis, PZ Cussons Beauty and Nuxe further highlight the capability of THG and its Ingenuity platform to deliver a digital transformation to brands within the beauty category.

Each brand will have access to a broad range of eCommerce solutions that sit atop the Ingenuity D2C technology platform including international fulfilment and payments, hosting, translations, brand development, creative content, and data analytics capabilities.

By attracting a growing number of beauty and wellness brands, which are increasingly drawn to developing their digital footprints, the Ingenuity platform has contributed to THG recently reporting it had hit the milestone of £1 billion in annual sales.

Matthew Moulding, founder and CEO of THG, said: “The consumer shift to online continues at pace and a resilient, world class, DTC operation has become a necessity for brands to generate sustainable long-term growth. Through THG Ingenuity’s proprietary technology, brands can leverage our end-to-end capabilities to launch, market and fulfil their product offering at pace and accelerate their international expansion. The latest partnership agreements with some of the leading international beauty brands are a testament to the strength of THG Ingenuity’s proven technology services.”

THG also provides its partners with the confidence it is constantly innovating and developing its solutions thereby providing the maximum value to brands and ensuring they stay ahead of the curve.