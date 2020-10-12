The UK’s largest retailer, Tesco, is on the hunt to fill 11,000 temporary festive roles, including many jobs that will support the company’s growing online retail operation.

Applications can be made from today (12 October), with the grocer seeking online order pickers, shelf replenishers, and other supporting roles in stores. Once the seasonal period comes to an end, Tesco said it will encourage temps to apply for any permanent roles available in their stores.

The supermarket chain has already announced it is looking to recruit 16,000 permanent roles, mainly to support its digital growth, following an increase in consumer demand for its services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesco people director, Rachel Bushby, said: “We had a fantastic response for temporary jobs during the spring lockdown and we’d love to hear back from anyone who worked here then.

“We’re looking for people who enjoy working as part of a team and are prepared to go that extra mile in order to help our customers.”

Last week, Tesco reported a 28.7% rise in pre-tax profit and a 0.7% increase in revenue for the 26 weeks up to 29 August 2020, as consumers flocked to the supermarkets during the Covid-19 crisis.

Tesco also noted it had more than doubled its online delivery slots to 1.5 million per week compared to the start of the year. Overall online sales for the period surged 69% year-on-year and the rate of growth increased further in the final three months to 90%, signalling a structural shift in the way consumers shop for their groceries.