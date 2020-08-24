Tesco creates 16,000 new jobs to support growth of online business

Tesco is creating 16,000 new jobs as it looks to support the “exceptional” growth of its online business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The supermarket chain said the roles will include 10,000 pickers to assemble customer orders and 3,000 new delivery drivers. There will also be a variety of new positions throughout its stores and distribution centres.

This is in addition to the 4,000 permanent jobs already created at the company since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tesco will first offer the roles to those staff who joined the business temporarily at the start of the crisis, and expects the majority of these permanent vacancies to be filled by these individuals. The remaining roles will then be recruited for externally.

The supermarket added that it may recruit for further roles in the coming months as its online business continues to grow.

Tesco has substantially ramped up its eCommerce capacity in the pandemic as customers increasingly turned to this channel to purchase groceries, a trend that has sustained. It became the first UK retailer to fulfil more than 1 million online grocery orders in a week in April, and now serves nearly 1.5 million customers a week online, up from 600,000 at the start of the crisis.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK & ROI CEO, commented: “Since the start of the pandemic, our colleagues have helped us to more than double our online capacity, safely serving nearly 1.5 million customers every week and prioritising vulnerable customers to ensure they get the food they need. These new roles will help us continue to meet online demand for the long term, and will create permanent employment opportunities for 16,000 people across the UK.”

Tesco revealed in June that its UK online turnover grew 48.5% in the 13 weeks to 30 May.

Further encouraging news in the retail sector came last week, when AO.com announced it is creating 650 new roles across its business following impressive sales figures during Covid-19.