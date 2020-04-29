Tesco has become the first UK retailer to fulfil more than 1 million online grocery orders in a week, following a rapid ramping up of its online delivery capacity during the Covid-19 lockdown. The supermarket now aims to have capacity for 1.2 million weekly slots in the coming weeks; this would represent a doubling of the number of slots available to customers compared to the start of the crisis.

With a growing number of people self-isolating, and elderly and vulnerable people told to stay indoors as the pandemic has developed, there has been an unprecedented demand for online deliveries of essential products, including groceries. Supermarkets, such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons have responded by quickly expanding their eCommerce capacity to try and meet this demand.

In a statement published on its website, Tesco said it has hired 4,000 new drivers and 12,000 new pickers since the start of the crisis. It has also significantly increased the hours it spends putting online orders together, with picking starting from 2am in stores with an eCommerce operation. The retailer added that yesterday saw a new record set by picking more than 10 million items in a single day for the first ever time.

Chris Poad, managing director, online at Tesco said: “Now, more than ever, it’s important we do everything we can to help people get access to food, particularly our most vulnerable customers. We’ve rapidly changed our online business to help create more slots for people that need them most – from recruiting thousands of new colleagues to changing the way we pick and pack orders. We know there’s still more we can do and we’ll keep working hard to find ways we can serve even more people through this time.”

Tesco continues to prioritise vulnerable customers for delivery slots, and urges customers who are able to shop in stores to carry on doing so to ensure those most in need are able to access online delivery.