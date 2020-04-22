Tesco is giving its 300,000 staff free access to the digital wellness tools, Headspace and SilverCloud, for the next 12 months. The move aims to prevent and alleviate mental health problems such as anxiety and stress amongst its employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headspace teaches users simple techniques online, which enables them to focus more, sleep better and experience less stress. SilverCloud is an online self-help tool that provides users with a range of wellbeing advice in areas such as sleep, anxiety, grief and dealing with uncertainty.

In an update on its response to the virus published today, Tesco said it has continued to increase its online delivery capacity, reaching almost one million delivery slots this week, which represents an increase of around 400,000 compared to six weeks ago. It aims to grow this to 1.2 million deliveries per week over the coming weeks, whilst continuing to work with the government to prioritise the most vulnerable consumers.

Amongst a range of initiatives described in the update, the retailer also confirmed it will begin trialling of Covid-19 testing on its staff in one region this week. This is part of the UK government’s extension of the testing process to critical frontline workers, which includes supermarket staff. Tesco aims to roll out this voluntary testing service more widely in the coming weeks.

Additionally, it has reported a lower staff absence rate, meaning some temporary staff recruited in recent weeks will now start to leave the business.

“None of what we’re doing would be possible without the support of our colleagues, or the patience and understanding of our customers. There has been a huge amount of change in a very short time, and a lot for you and our colleagues to adjust to. Thank you once again for your support,” said Dave Lewis, CEO at Tesco.

During the pandemic, Tesco has undertaken a number of measures to ensure NHS workers can access essential supplies, including building pop-up stores for at the Nightingale Hospital.