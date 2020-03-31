Automotive and cycling retailer Halfords has created a video – published on its website – to explain to customers how changes to its store format are being implemented during the COVID-19 crisis.

The retailer considers itself to have an important role in helping to keep key customers – such as those working in the NHS or in food stores – mobile during the lockdown period imposed by the government. It is also seeking to protect customers and staff by ensuring social distancing tactics at its stores.

Changes mean that customers are now served from a temporary desk at the entrance to stores, with floor markings used to help maintain personal space for those in queues. Staff will fetch products for customers and bring them to the front of the store for contactless payment – cash is not being accepted.

Halfords is also click & collect, and 'Drive in, fit and repair' services in a similar fashion. A free motoring check, or a Bronze Bike Service, is available for NHS staff or emergency workers. Around 4,000 NHS staff have made use of the service so far.

“We will only continue to play our role if we can ensure the health and safety of our colleagues and customers, and compliance with government policy. That’s why we are re-shaping how our stores serve local communities across Britain,” said Halfords Group CEO Graham Stapleton.

“Halfords is uniquely positioned to keep the UK’s cars and bikes on the road and safe to drive or ride, providing the vital support to emergency workers, fleet operations, key workers, our growing community of volunteers and the general population as they travel for essential supplies, medication, exercise and, where required, to attend vital places of work.”