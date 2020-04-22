Ted Baker appoints John Barton as its new chairman

Ted Baker has appointed John Barton as its new chairman, ending a four-month search for a successor to David Bernstein, who left the company in December 2019. Barton, who is currently chairman at easyJet, will join Ted Baker’s board in July.

Ted Baker’s acting chair, Sharon Baylay, will continue in the role until Barton’s arrival. It is the latest of several high profile appointments by the luxury fashion retailer in recent months, following the promotion of Rachel Osborne to CEO and announcement that Jennifer Roebuck will become its first chief customer officer.

Barton has spent a number of years working senior non-executive positions across major consumer-facing businesses. These include chairman at Next and Cable and Wireless Worldwide prior to his role at easyJet.

Bayley said: "Following a thorough and competitive search process, the board is delighted that John is joining us as chairman and we look forward to welcoming him to Ted Baker. His significant experience in a number of leading customer facing businesses, including very relevant experience from his time spent leading the board at Next plc, will be of great value as we continue the journey to transform the business.”

The appointment of Barton comes as Ted Baker seeks to turn around its fortunes after facing difficulties in its financial performance and reputation in the past year.

Barton commented: "It is an honour to be appointed chairman of this iconic British brand at such a critical time and I would like to extend my huge thanks to Sharon for leading the Board in the interim period… I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and leadership team to steer the group through this period of transformation in the years ahead."

The retailer recently announced the development of its first ever digital pop-up shop, to be launched on 1 May, with 100% of profits going to charitable causes.