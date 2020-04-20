Ted Baker has developed its first ever digital pop-up shop, which will be officially launched on 1 May. The new online store aims to help local communities during the coronavirus and beyond, with 100% of profits going to charitable causes.

The store will offer customers an ongoing collection of limited-edition pieces. While launched during the Covid-19 crisis, a period where many are facing economic hardship, the initiative aims to support people in local communities now and in the longer term.

In a statement, Ted Baker said: “Now more than ever, we need to support local. But we’re also committed to providing long-term support too. That's why Ted’s Bazaar will stay open beyond the current coronavirus pandemic, to continue to raise funds for other important causes, with regular product drops dedicated to different charities.”

The first recipient of profits from Ted’s Bazaar will be the charity Magic Breakfast, which provides free, healthy breakfasts to school children in the UK living in poverty. Although schools in the UK are currently closed, the charity is providing two week supplies of take-home packs for families facing financial struggles during Covid-19.

The retailer added: “Small changes can make a big difference, which is why we’ll be rotating who we raise money for every time we add to our collection. Beyond the current pandemic Ted’s Bazaar will continue to provide support for local communities with regular product launches, each dedicated to a different cause.”

Last month, the clothing brand announced the appointment of Rachel Osborne as its permanent CEO following a four-month tenure as acting chief executive.