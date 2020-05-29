Tech jobs: cloud support and cybersecurity 'most in demand'

The tech jobs that will be most in demand over the next six to 18 months will be in cloud support and cybersecurity, according to a new survey.

Remote trouble-shooting IT, and IT generalist positions will also be sought after, noted the research, which was conducted by US-based tech training programme provider, NPower.

CIOs and executives from a wide range of sectors detailed their views on the tech labour market, hiring, corporate investments, and work-from-home practices over the next 6-18 months, as part of the study.

The survey involved 75 CIOs and tech executives from the financial services, consultancy and technology industry – and all of the respondents sit on the national board or regional board of NPower.

All of them said the need for cloud support skills will be very important in the next 18 months, while 98% acknowledged the need for cybersecurity talent will be "important or extremely important".

Some 95% of participants said remote troubleshooting IT will be important during the period, which is perhaps related to the suggestion from the survey and other business commentators that more people will be working from home largely as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. 96% of those questioned expect more Americans to work from home post the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the research was US-focused, representatives from companies such as Salesforce, Microsoft, Dell, Proctor & Gamble, EY, and Deloitte – all of which have a presence in the UK – fed into the survey.

CEO of NPower, Bertina Ceccarelli, said: "We are already seeing major tech companies like Google and Amazon offer their employees the option to remain remote for the rest of 2020, our advisers believe this trend will become more commonplace across industries.”

Nearly 70% of survey respondents estimated there will be continued or increased corporate investment in upskilling and training for new IT skills post-Covid. And most executives acknowledged that hiring for entry-level IT positions will be slow for the remainder of 2020.

Matt Horner, senior vice president for global enterprise sales at tech and supply chain services organisation World Wide Technology, and vice chair of the NPower board, added: “The health crisis has significantly impacted companies around the world, but all signs point to a pick-up in hiring for technology positions in first half of 2021."