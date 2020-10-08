Tapi Carpets names James Stringer as digital director

Tapi Carpets & Floors has appointed a new digital director, as it ramps up plans to improve its customers’ experience across multiple sales channels.

The retailer, which recruited ex-Moonpig and Eve Sleep boss, James Sturrock, as group CEO earlier this year, has now named James Stringer as digital director on a permanent basis.

Stringer was previously in an advisory role at Tapi, spending the last 12 months as an interim director of digital strategy. He now has the chance to put that strategising into practice and continue his work as a full-time member of the team.

The new digital director, who has held digital roles at retailers such as Holland & Barrett, Dunelm, and Lakeland, took to social media platform LinkedIn to say: “The business made rapid advances as it came out of lockdown which will set the foundations for moving forward into profitability.

“I’m really excited to continue being involved in the business, which benefits from a start-up agility and acts like the underdog, but has the support and financial muscle of a market leader- which I have no doubt it will become.”

In the five years since its inception, Tapi has opened more than 140 physical spaces across the UK, including concessions in over 20 Homebase shops. The business was founded by Martin Harris, after his family’s departure from fellow flooring retailer Carpetright, which was founded by his father in 1988.

Commenting on the arrival of Stringer, new Tapi CEO Sturrock told Essential Retail: “We are expanding our technology capability and continue to recruit into the digital team.

“James’ appointment as digital director is a significant development in our strategy to seamlessly integrate and enhance the entire online and offline customer journey across our 140-plus store estate, from initial room inspiration with our new augmented reality tool ‘Picture it', through to the choice of samples, mobile show room, video or store appointments and eventual fitting."