Nespresso and Sweaty Betty have partnered with the John Lewis Partnership to allow shoppers to click & collect their online orders from John Lewis or Waitrose stores. As part of the deal, Sweaty Betty online purchases are available for collection from 297 Waitrose stores, while Nespresso orders are now available from 48 stores across the partnership.

John Lewis Partnership has also extended its own click & collect service to all Waitrose shops in the Channel Islands. The total number of click & collect locations where customers can pick up John Lewis online orders has now extended to nearly 900. This includes over 500 Co-op locations and 12 Booths stores, in addition to 331 Waitrose branches and 42 John Lewis stores.

“We’re always looking for ways in which we can make customers’ shopping experience easier and more convenient, however and whenever they want to shop with us. An increasingly important part of this involves adding more locations through which customers can collect their purchases – whether that’s our own shops or in areas where we have little or no physical presence – by partnering with others,” said Andrew Murphy, executive director of operations at the John Lewis Partnership.

“Our online trade continues to be exceptionally strong and – in the run up to Christmas especially – it’s increasingly important that customers know they can take delivery of their John Lewis purchases quickly, locally and at low or no cost. We’re also pleased to be able to offer the same convenient service in a number of our own shops to customers purchasing with Sweaty Betty and Nespresso, allowing us to drive more people into our shops in the lead up to Christmas.”