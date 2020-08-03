Swarovski brings digitised 'Crystal Studio' concept to UK

Jewellery retailer Swarovski has opened a new store in central London, bringing several fresh design and digital features to its customers.

A host of digital and interactive touchpoints are situated across the store, marking a step change in the business’s retail experience strategy.

The ‘Crystal Studio’ concept store, which was unveiled in the capital city’s Oxford Street at the end of last week, follows similar openings in Milan, Paris, Tokyo, Los Angeles, and Shanghai.

The heart of this new shopping experience, according to Swarovski, is the Crystal Bar, which it describes as an “immersive jewellery station where consumers can spend time discovering new products, curating looks with consultations from Swarovski’s in-store stylists and exploring product ranges virtually”.

Customers visiting the space are encouraged to gain inspiration from Swarovski’s community of influencers.

Robert Buchbauer, chairman of the executive board & CEO of Swarovski’s Crystal Business, commented: “Innovation, creativity and the customer are at the core of this exciting new store concept.

“Before we started working on the aesthetics, we focused on functionality, with the ambition being to meet the digital demands of our consumers, while offering them a unique and immersive brand and shopping experience.”

The retailer has installed shop window screens aimed at capturing consumers' attention, as well as interactive tablets that offer shoppers styling tips. In addition, large screens throughout the store display visuals, and seasonal brand and marketing campaign content.

News agency APA reported last month that Swarovski is cutting around a third of jobs at its Austrian headquarters, as a result of losses brought about by tough competition and the coronavirus crisis. Some 1,000 roles will be reduced this autumn, followed by another 600 over the next two years, according to the agency, as covered by Reuters.