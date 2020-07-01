Superdrug has announced a collaboration with virtual psychology clinic My Online Therapy, which aims to raise awareness and accessibility of mental health services in the UK during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This follows a study showing that customers continue to have fears over returning to everyday life despite the easing of lockdown restrictions.

In a survey of 3,000 Superdrug customers, 43% revealed they are nervous about lockdown being eased because they’re unsure they’ll be safely protected from this virus. Additionally, 22% reported that they’re anxious of entering more crowded environments having spent so much time in one place, and 12% said they are worried about leaving the safety of their home.

A massive 80% of respondents believe lockdown has negatively impacted mental health in the UK, while 65% are concerned about the further impact the easing of social distancing restrictions on their mental health.

Under the partnership, My Online Therapy will be displayed prominently on the health and beauty retailer’s website, Superdrug.com. It offers users a range of mental health therapies digitally, including video calls with registered psychologists, live chats and daily coaching.

Michael Henry, healthcare director at Superdrug commented: “More than six out of 10 of our customers are telling us that their mental health has been negatively impacted by social distancing and lockdown measures. In addition, 84% of our customers have told us they want more accessible mental health services. We’ve listened to what they need and to support them we’re launching a partnership with My Online Therapy to ensure a highly credible and qualified mental health service is readily available.”

The announcement comes at a time when retailers are trying to encourage consumers to return to the high street following the reopening of non-essential stores from 15 June.

Superdrug ambassador Dr Zoe Williams added: “Looking after our mental health is just as important as looking after our physical health, and it deserves as much attention.”