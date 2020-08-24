Covid-19: Lockdown fuels retail subscription service sign-ups

The UK has experienced an increase in subscription services, partly as a result of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, according to new research.

A Barclaycard survey of 2,000 adults found that – from meal kit deliveries to entertainment platforms – 65% of UK homes are signed up to regular subscription services. The research estimated the UK subscriptions economy is worth £323 million.

The study said there are now an average of seven subscription contracts per household, and retailers are cottoning on to the popularity of such platforms. Tesco, Hotel Chocolat, Birchbox, Pets at Home, and Feelunique are among the retailers already offering subscription services, and Barclaycard indicated there has been a hike in retailers providing similar formats since the Covid-19 crisis.

Individually Brits spend an average of £46 per month on subscriptions, equating to £552 per year, and the data suggested spending on digital and subscription services has increased consistently throughout each month in 2020, jumping by 39.4% year-on-year in July.

As part of the research, Barclaycard spoke to retailers – and 75% of these respondents said subscription services offer a more reliable and predictable source of income than a one-time charge model. Some 82% said this model allowed them to build customer relationships through increased contact.

Entertainment, food meals, technology, beauty, and health are the top five subscription service types in the UK, Barclaycard found.

Kirsty Morris, managing director for account development at Barclaycard, remarked: “Subscription services provide an exciting opportunity to engage consumers with products and services at home, whether that’s digital content or streaming services, meal kits, or more personalised offerings such as bespoke alcohol kits or on-demand exercise classes.

“For many retailers this has meant adapting quickly to offer new products and services to respond to the growing demand.”

She added: “Our data shows the popularity of direct-to-door and at-home products and services is only set to continue.”