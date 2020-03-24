The five wholesale groups which supply SPAR stores have reported rises of up to 200% in demand for some product categories, due to extra purchases by shoppers fearing they will be isolated at home by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wholesalers – Henderson Group, CJ Lang & Son, James Hall & Co, AF Blakemore & Son, and Appleby Westward – have seen sharp increases in demand for ambient, fresh and frozen product categories. Each has teams working around the clock to meet the demand.

SPAR has 2,600 UK stores, many of them convenience stores with long opening hours that are relied on by customers without cars.

“Our SPAR stores are open, the shelves are stocked and we are meeting demand. We are urging the general public to shop local, little and often. We have a very good supply of food, drink or non-food essentials and as long as people do not panic buy, we can continue to meet the needs of local communities,” said SPAR UK managing director Louise Hoste, who has applauded the efforts of wholesalers.

“Never has it been more important to work together and support our network of SPAR stores who are fully committed to fulfilling their important role within local communities. We, in turn, are focused on our obligation to meet their store needs. The future of independent retailing and wholesaling is in our hands and every one of our wholesalers is fully committed to providing every store it supplies with the best service,” added Hoste.