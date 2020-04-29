Spar UK appoints new brand and marketing director

Convenience retail chain Spar UK has named Suzanne Dover as its new brand and marketing director, following the departure of Michael Lawless.

Dover, who started the role earlier this month, arrives at Spar armed with a wealth of marketing, innovation and product development experience. Most recently, she worked at Hovis, supporting brand development initiatives.

In her new role, Dover will be responsible for shaping the Spar brand, raising its presence in the sector, and overseeing much of the digital activity the business has ramped up in recent years.

Reporting to Louise Hoste, who is approaching the end of her first year as Spar UK’s managing director following the departure of predecessor Debbie Robinson, the new recruit will also work on developing Spar’s brand and communications, channel and shopper insight, the promotional strategy and the retailer’s overall marketing activity plan.

Dover commented: “I am tremendously excited to be joining Spar and collaborating with the talented team here in order to maintain Spar’s position as the leader in the convenience channel.”

Dover has also held senior marketing roles at consumer brand house Newell Brands, food companies Mizkan Europe and Mission Foods, and baby nutrition business SMA.