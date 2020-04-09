Spar stores introduce 'Scan, Pay, Go' app

Spar and Eurospar convenience stores in Northern Ireland have introduced a ‘Scan, Pay, Go’ mobile app which allows consumers to check items are in stock before they leave their homes and then self-serve in the shop.

Henderson Technology – an arm of the multi-purpose Henderson Group – has introduced the mobile retail technology, from Ubamarket, to three Henderson Group Spar and Eurospar shops.

Many larger retailers in the grocery sector across the UK have introduced their own versions of app-based self-service technology, but it is rare for a convenience sector to follow suit. The launch of the tech also comes at a time when all shops remaining open in the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis are calling on shoppers to use contactless payment where possible to contain the spread of the disease by limiting human to human contact.

Ubamarket’s app, which has been white-labelled by Spar, allows customers to build shopping lists ahead of planned store visits to see what is in stock, be guided around the premises using aisle satnav, and scan goods as they shop. Allergen and dietary alerts are included in the app for every product, as well as sustainability information such as the recyclability of each item's packaging.