Sosandar reveals continued sales surge amid Covid-19

Online fashion retailer Sosandar has seen revenue grow by 52% in the six months ended 30 September 2020, reaching £4.3 million.

The womenswear brand’s eCommerce model enabled it to respond effectively to the shift to online following the Covid-19 lockdown, and it has continued this momentum in recent months, with sales growing by 7% from July to August and by 54% from August to September.

Sosandar also revealed it had increased new customers by 26% in the period. This is despite a 49% reduction in its marketing spend as part of a strategy of cash preservation and trading its database of repeat orders and prospects.

It added its performance in September was boosted by “carefully controlled customer acquisition” and plans to continue with this approach in October and November to grow its database further.

The retailer additionally launched on John Lewis and Next eCommerce sites in August, and described initial trading as “very promising”.

The company noted it has maintained a strong cash position of £4.3 million as of 30 September.

Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, co-CEOs at Sosandar commented: "We are delighted to have continued to demonstrate the strength of the Sosandar brand and agility of our model, growing our sales, product range and customer base during such a challenging trading environment.

“Our customer database, and their loyalty, is the backbone of our performance. The feedback from our customers throughout lockdown has been fantastic and it is clear that they love wearing Sosandar clothes, whatever the circumstances. Following the successful re-introduction of TV advertising and brochure activity in September, we will continue cautiously investing in marketing to underpin customer database growth throughout October and November.

“Notwithstanding the continued uncertainty, we continue to believe that we can take significant market share within our demographic, particularly as the lockdown period escalated growth in online retail. We remain confident in what the future holds for Sosandar."