Covid-19: Social distancing tactics for Spar stores

Spar UK is the latest retailer to have implemented a series of social distancing measures, in a bid to protect staff and customers from the COVID-19 virus.

Where possible, Spar stores will only use every other till point, to ensure an element of social distancing. Floors markings are being installed to showcase two metre spacing around stores and in front of till points. In-store posters and radio will communicate advice on social distancing while shopping, and Perspex screens are being installed at till points and Post Office tills, to keep staff and customers apart.

The convenience store group has introduced new guidelines for anybody entering its stores, and additional measures such as making disposable gloves and paper towels available in stores and on forecourts. Extra cleaning products are being made available for baskets, counter tops,cash machines, and card payment terminals.

Spar staff will be encouraged to limit the number of customers allowed into stores at any one time, while shoppers will be encouraged to bring their own cups for takeaway hot drinks.

“We are asking customers to work with us on the new social distancing measures the government has provided us with in order to keep each other safe,” said Spar UK managing director Louise Hoste.

“Our local Spar stores play a crucial role in communities the length and breadth of the country. We are all in this together and the safety of our staff and customers is very important to us.

“We have followed the Governments advice on social distancing and now we have a variety of new measures set up in our stores.

“We understand how difficult it is to ask customers to change their behaviour but we are asking our customers to assist us with these measures so we can keep our retail staff and customers safe and consequently allow our Spar stores to serve their communities.”