Snapchat launches advertising service for eCommerce brands

Snapchat has launched Dynamic Product Ads (DPAs) in the UK, allowing online retailers to automatically create ads to a global audience in real-time. Amongst the first brands to test DPAs in the past month are Adidas, Farfetch and Topshop, all of whom have recorded positive results.

The service has been developed in response to the long-term growth in online shopping, which has further exacerbated during Covid-19, and has resulted in many retailers expanding their eCommerce offerings recently.

Snapchat’s DPA intends to make it easier for companies to develop their eCommerce business by showcasing their products through customised ad formats. Retailers can now develop real-time ads which can be served in multiple international markets, based on product catalogues that can contain hundreds of thousands of items.

The DPAs are free to access, and Snapchat believes they will save advertisers time, both in the creative process and administratively, as they can run ‘always-on’, measurable, campaigns.

Rob Seidu, senior director media activation Europe at Adidas commented: “With eCommerce a key focus for us in 2020 and beyond, we're excited to Beta test Snapchat's Dynamic Product Ads in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands.”

Gareth Jones, chief marketing officer at Farfetch said: “We lent heavily into DPAs during the testing period and we have seen significant success that has translated into high-quality customers and ultimately transactions."

Snapchat first announced its DPAs offering in October last year and following its testing over the last month, is now widely available to advertisers. The social media company also confirmed it is working with digital marketing firms including 4C, Smartly.io, and Brainlabs to help optimise the service.

Ed Couchman, general manager, Snapchat UK added: “DPAs is the latest in a series of innovative ad solutions that Snap has rolled out to advertisers, focused on efficiency and return on investment and we are seeing strong results from advertisers in multiple sectors from high street clothing stores to food delivery who have been testing the product.”