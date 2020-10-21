Sky to open first ever physical store at Liverpool ONE

Sky has announced it is opening its first ever physical store on 26 October, which will encompass all its customer service, pay TV, mobile, and broadband offerings in one place.

Located in the Liverpool ONE shopping centre, the concept store will be separated into designated themed spaces. These will include a dedicated ‘Customer Hub’ to allow new and existing customers to speak to advisors about products and an ‘Access All Areas’ stage that will host a range of interactive experiences.

Sky said that visitors to the store will be able to test out its latest innovations first hand. Additionally, there will be in-store partnership with tech repair chain iSmash to enable devices to get fixed on site.