Sky to open first ever physical store at Liverpool ONE

Sky has announced it is opening its first ever physical store on 26 October, which will encompass all its customer service, pay TV, mobile, and broadband offerings in one place.
Located in the Liverpool ONE shopping centre, the concept store will be separated into designated themed spaces. These will include a dedicated ‘Customer Hub’ to allow new and existing customers to speak to advisors about products and an ‘Access All Areas’ stage that will host a range of interactive experiences.
Sky said that visitors to the store will be able to test out its latest innovations first hand. Additionally, there will be in-store partnership with tech repair chain iSmash to enable devices to get fixed on site.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, strict social distancing measures will be in place, facemasks will be mandatory, and hand sanitiser located throughout.
Matthew Price, retail director, Sky UK, commented: “Our new Sky shop will allow us to showcase the amazing benefits Sky has to offer to new and existing customers. Liverpool really stood out to us for this debut site and we’re pleased to be able to offer a safe environment in which people can shop for the latest innovative technology from Sky. We look forward to opening our doors and sharing the full experience with customers.”
Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, which owns the shopping centre, said: “The Sky UK debut will be a great addition to Liverpool ONE and further bolster our flagship line-up. We are excited that Sky has selected Liverpool ONE for its first physical retail shop as this new concept will be a real draw for our visitors and provide a unique experience that is not available anywhere else. This signing, along with other recent openings at Liverpool ONE, highlights the continued importance of bricks and mortar presence for leading brands.”