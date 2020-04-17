Changes to consumer spending patterns during the COVID-19 lockdown have included widespread efforts to support independent local businesses, according to the latest figures from Barclaycard.

Barclaycard's regular report suggested a 6% year-on-year fall in consumer spending during March. Although spending in supermarkets rose by more than a fifth, there were drops of 40.5% in spending on travel – which includes public transport – and a 4.2% drop in fuel sales.

But while consumer confidence fell, more than half of people (55%) chose to buy from local stores to support their local economies. And around 40% of UK adults are checking on vulnerable neighbours who may be experiencing difficulties. More than two thirds of people say they are positive about their own financial situations, despite confidence in job security declining by 6%.

Certain product categories, such as specialist food and drink, saw sales increases of up to 80% in the days before the UK lockdown was announced.

“The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact everyday life in the UK, and this is naturally reflected in where and how Brits are spending their money. It’s no surprise that essential spend has increased as tighter movement restrictions have meant consumers are largely staying indoors, and therefore unable to visit the high-street, socialise in person, or travel,” said Barclaycard director, Esme Harwood.

“However, despite these turbulent times, it’s positive to see that many Brits remain resilient about their own household finances. It’s also heartening to see communities supporting each other – whether clapping for the NHS, checking on vulnerable neighbours or supporting local businesses.”