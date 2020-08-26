Shoe Zone appoints The Works supply chain director to board

Footwear retailer Shoe Zone has appointed The Works supply chain director, Victoria Norrish, to the board, following the resignation of long-serving non-executive director, Jeremy Sharman.

Norrish, who previously held the roles of finance director and strategic development director at the books, stationery, and toys retailer, will join the board at Shoe Zone as a non-executive.

The new recruit’s career also includes time as head of management accounts at photography products retailer Jessops, and as an auditor with KPMG and Godkin & Co.

Sharman, who departs Shoe Zone after nine years on the board, commented: "Having now completed two full terms of three years as a public company it is an appropriate time for me to step down as a non-executive director.

“I am pleased to have been involved in the recruitment process for my successor and am sure that Victoria Norrish will bring a wealth of talent and experience to the board. Shoe Zone is a first-class company which treats all of its stakeholders, customers, staff and shareholders with the utmost integrity. I wish the team every success in the future."

The company also announced that the Sharman Family Pension fund, of which Sharman is a beneficiary, has sold its shareholding. The shares were sold to Sheepy Magna, an investment vehicle in which Shoe Zone chairman, Charles Smith, has a 50% interest, and Slawston Investments, a vehicle in which the retailer’s CEO, Anthony Smith, has a 50% interest.

The switch means Charles and Anthony now hold 22.5% and 28.1% of Shoe Zone shares, respectively.

Charles Smith said on Twitter yesterday that Shoe Zone recorded its best day of sales since its shops reopened after the coronavirus lockdown – an encouraging sign for part of the footwear and fashion sector, which has been heavily impacted by the pandemic.