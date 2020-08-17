Screwfix and Google Digital Garage in business skills partnership

DIY trade supplier and retailer Screwfix will host a series of business and career skills webinars with Google Digital Garage, starting this week.

Google Digital Garage is the search company’s not-for-profit online marketing training initiative that runs an array of skills sessions nationwide, throughout the year.

The aim is to provide guidance for Screwfix colleagues, other businesses, and anyone looking for practical skills to aid their career or job search. On Wednesday 19 August, the series kicks off with a ‘Find Your Career Goals’ webinar.

On 26 August, the webinar content switches to how to create a CV ad write a cover letter, before turning attention to how to build a personal brand online, on 2 September.

Session four, on 9 September, called ‘Get Your Business Visible on Google’ has been devised with tradespeople and small enterprises in mind, and will focus on helping attendees learn how to boost their presence on Google search engines.

Matt Williams, director of talent at Screwfix, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Google to offer free online training to colleagues, business and potential candidates.

“We’ve been working together to develop these sessions to allow us to support individuals with valuable tips and advice during these challenging times.”

Ronan Harris, Google UK & Ireland managing director, added: “Now more than ever, having the right digital skills can have a transformative impact on business sustainability, growth and job creation.

“Despite the ongoing uncertainty, we want to show how digital skills can help people and businesses restart and thrive.”