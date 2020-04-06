Covid-19: Schuh reopens its eCommerce website

Schuh has reopened its website, enabling it to resume online trading. The decision comes just over a week after the footwear retailer closed down its eCommerce site due to concerns over staff welfare during the Covid-19 epidemic. Now, the Schuh management team has put in place extensive welfare measures to ensure the safety of its employees working in its eCommerce operations.

The decision was based upon a review of official guidance from the UK and Scottish governments, concluding that both encourage businesses to carry online trading during this period. Earlier, the Livingston-headquartered retailer found the advice ‘contradictory’, which led it to close its online shopping capacity. Schuh has also noted that the majority of other website retailers across the UK are continuing to trade.

There will be a staggered reopening of the company’s fulfilment operations, following the introduction of Covid-19-related health and safety measures. These include only allowing a maximum of 10 people working on site at any time, two metre spacing between staff, and the introduction of work station sanitisation cleaning kits.

The fashion retailer also confirmed that all returning staff have the option to stay at home and continue to be paid. Meanwhile, website management and customers’ enquiries will be supported by a small team working from home.

Colin Temple, CEO of Schuh, commented: "The decision to reopen our website is critical to preserve our business and is based upon government guidelines, which have also been endorsed by the Retail Consortium. Schuh has gone above and beyond to comply with government health and safety hygiene practice and deliver extensive welfare procedures within our fulfilment operation. We have been overwhelmed by positivity from our Schuh community and we reopen with the continued goodwill and support of our Schuh employees. We want to work together to support our business throughout this crisis."

Schuh added that it will continue to regularly monitor the situation and government advice and keep employees and customers updated with further developments.