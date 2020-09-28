Sainsbury’s targets 700,000 weekly online deliveries by end of October

Sainsbury’s has outlined plans to expand its weekly online grocery delivery orders to 700,000 by the end of October, which would represent a doubling of its eCommerce capacity compared with pre-pandemic levels.

To meet this target, which covers both home delivery and click & collect, the supermarket is introducing a range of new measures. Firstly, it will extend the timeframe in which deliveries are carried out from most of its stores, starting half an hour earlier at 6.30am and ending at 11.30pm, half an hour later than was previously available.

Sainsbury’s has also added almost 200 new click & collect locations and said that over the coming months there will be nearly 1,000 extra grocery delivery vans on the road compared with last year.

Additionally, it announced it has re-opened its Delivery Pass subscription service to new customers, with the retailer revealing there was a 120% year-on-year growth in the number of new subscriptions in the first week they were available.

Sainsbury’s added that its SmartShop app, which allows shoppers to scan their own shopping and check out through a dedicated till area, has been rolled out across all of its supermarkets. In addition, SmartShop MobilePay is being introduced to its convenience outlets to enable more customers to shop contactless.

Nigel Blunt, director of eCommerce at Sainsbury’s commented: “Doubling our groceries online orders in six months to 700,000 is an incredible milestone. It has been a huge team effort and also demonstrates the strength and flexibility of our online model. Over the past six months, customers have adapted to shopping increasingly online and we’re hearing really positive feedback from shoppers using this service.”

Sainsbury’s has already taken a number of new steps to increase its online delivery capacity to meet the huge shift to eCommerce brought about by Covid-19, including the roll out of its Chop Chop e-bike delivery service across 20 cities in the UK.

In other news, Morrisons has today launched a new service designed to help supply university students being forced to self-isolate amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Named SOS - 'Serve our Students', students can order next-day deliveries directly to their doorstep, choosing from five different food boxes. This has come following reports last week that a number of students have been forced to isolate inside their halls of residence to help prevent the virus spreading, including 1,500 at Manchester Met. The new service will launch at Birley and Cambridge Halls at Manchester Met University before expanding to other universities.

David Potts, Morrisons chief executive, said: “Students have asked for our help and that’s why we are making sure they can safely access affordable food at this very difficult time. We’re playing our full part in feeding the nation so that no one is left behind.”