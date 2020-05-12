Sainsbury's appoints ex-Unilever marketing boss Weed to board

UK grocer Sainsbury’s has announced today (12 May) the appointment of former Unilever chief marketing and communications officer, Keith Weed, to its board.

Weed will join the supermarket chain as a non-executive director, bringing 36 years of experience working at Unilever which included time as a key supplier to Sainsbury's when he ran the FMCG group’s UK home & personal care business in the early 2000s.

Sainsbury’s highlighted the new recruit’s “excellent understanding of digital and the ways that technology is transforming businesses” when announcing the appointment.

Weed will also be joined as a non-executive director on the Sainsbury’s board by Tanuj Kapilashrami, who is currently group head of HR at Standard Chartered Bank.

They will replace Matt Brittin and Jean Tomlin on the non-exec board team, at the beginning of July. Brittin's and Tomlin's departures were announced last year.

Commenting on the appointments, Martin Scicluna, chairman of Sainsbury's, said: “I am confident that they will both make a valuable contribution to Sainsbury's.

“Keith is an exceptionally capable marketing and digital leader who has championed new ways of integrating sustainability into business and building brands with purpose. He will play an important role as we focus on helping our customers to live well for less.”

Scicluna, who took over as chairman from David Tyler last year, added: “Tanuj is a thoughtful and energetic HR leader who has significant international insights. She will be an excellent addition to the board as we continue to adapt our business and support our colleagues in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

Weed commented: “I look forward to contributing to Sainsbury's future, leveraging my experience and understanding of building businesses in a rapidly changing world – from customer focus and sustainability, to digital and data."