Sainsbury’s launches on-demand delivery service

Sainsbury’s has begun trialling a new on-demand delivery service in collaboration with Deliveroo, it has announced today.

This will enable customers to order from over 1,000 Sainsbury’s products via the Deliveroo app, and have the items delivered in as little as 20 minutes.

Initially available from the retailer’s North End Crescent Local store in Hammersmith, the service will be rolled out to nine other stores across the UK in the coming weeks. If successful, the partnership could be introduced to further Sainsbury’s shops.

It is the latest in a number of new rapid delivery partnerships agreed between Deliveroo and supermarkets since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, including Waitrose, Aldi, Morrisons, and Co-op. This is in response to the shift to online shopping as a result of the crisis, and the need for vulnerable and self-isolating people to receive essential goods quickly.

Nigel Blunt, director of eCommerce at Sainsbury’s commented: “At Sainsbury’s we’re always on the lookout for how we can make our customers lives easier and we know how much they value being able to get groceries delivered to their doors quickly, conveniently, and safely. Since March we’ve more than doubled our grocery online capacity and by working with Deliveroo we can serve even more shoppers this way.”

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business, Deliveroo said: “We are delighted to announce this new trial with Sainsbury’s. Deliveroo’s on-demand grocery partnerships have proven vital for so many people during this difficult period, allowing families to get the food and household items they need and want quickly. We are excited to develop this trial in the weeks ahead and offer Sainsbury’s amazing products to customers across the UK.”

Sainsbury’s has taken a number of measures to ramp up its online delivery capacity this year and in September outlined plans to expand its weekly online grocery delivery orders to 700,000 by the end of this month.