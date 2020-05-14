Sainsbury’s is rolling out its Chop Chop e-bike delivery service across 20 cities in the UK, making it available outside of London for the first time. This will enable groceries to be delivered within an hour via bike to around 3.2 million households across the country, helping vulnerable and self-isolating customers access vital supplies without leaving their homes.

Chop Chop is being launched in Brighton and Bristol today, followed next week by Manchester, Reading, as well as Richmond, Morden, Charlton and Harringay in Greater London. Once the roll out is complete by mid-June, the service will be available from 50 Sainsbury’s stores across the country. The retailer expects this will increase its online delivery capacity by a further 400% as it seeks to meet the huge extra demand in online shopping since the Covid-19 crisis developed in mid-March. This should help it achieve its aim of having 600,000 online delivery slots per week.

Using the Chop Chop app, customers can order a maximum of 20 items from a tailored range of around 3,000 essential grocery and household items.

The e-bike delivery service has been operating in London since the beginning of April, and it has also been trialled from closed convenience stores, with feedback used to refine the way it works. Within London, Sainsbury’s has more than doubled the amount of orders it can fulfil, as regular delivery slots are usually fully booked by 10am.

Clodagh Moriarty, chief digital officer at Sainsbury’s said: “We are doing everything we can to feed the nation and offer our customers quick, convenient and safe ways to get their groceries. Demand for home grocery deliveries has never been higher and we have been receiving great feedback for Chop Chop, with customers really valuing the speed and convenience it brings. By rolling Chop Chop out to 50 stores in 20 cities across the country, even more customers can get what they need delivered to their door.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, supermarkets in the UK have rapidly expanded their online delivery capacity. And last month, tesco announced it had fulfilled over 1 million online grocery orders in a week.