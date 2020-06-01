The new boss of Sainsbury’s, Simon Roberts, has made a number of changes to his senior team on his first morning as CEO at the grocer.

Former chief digital director of Sainsbury’s, Clo Moriarty, has been appointed to the new role of retail and digital director, taking on the additional responsibility for Sainsbury’s and Argos stores. The appointment sees the grocer combine both the retail and digital teams under Moriarty’s leadership, bringing Sainsbury’s and Argos further in line to create an “integrated and seamless experience across all brands”.

Chief marketing officer, Mark Given – who looks after brand communications, as well as customer insight, marketing strategy and planning, CRM, loyalty and the Nectar business – has also been promoted to the operating board. Both appointments take effect today (1 June).

“Bringing together our retail and digital teams under Clo’s leadership will create a business that shows up in the same way for customers wherever they shop with us,” said Roberts. “Mark’s appointment to the operating board will ensure that we really understand how customers are feeling, what they’re thinking and how this affects the way they shop.”

He added: “Starting today, I will be spending more time with customers and listening to their feedback. I am really looking forward to hearing directly from people about what they want from us so we can change and adapt to ensure we are always meeting their needs.”