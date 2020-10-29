Royal Mail announces festive pop-up shop at Selfridges London

Carrier service Royal Mail has announced an in-store Christmas partnership with department store group Selfridges.

From 12 November, a ‘Royal Mail at Selfridges’ pop-up shop inside the retailer’s London store will provide consumers with an on-the-spot postal service for the festive gifts they purchase on site.

Shoppers will be able to buy goods, have them professionally wrapped, and then send them on their way, while the interactive space will also offer families an in-store ‘Santa Mail’ service allowing kids to send off their gift requests and tap into some of the magic associated with Christmas.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said the partnership “marks the perfect pairing of two iconic British brands”.

“Christmas is a special time and this year in particular, we want to help make it as special as possible,” he added.

“Our postmen and postwomen will be delivering even more of the nation’s most treasured gifts this festive season, so we want to make the whole experience as magical as we can.”

An exclusive product range has been created for the partnership, which includes branded mugs, festive baubles and other seasonal items. The range will be available to buy in the London, Manchester and Birmingham Selfridges stores, and on the retailer’s website.

Selfridges London said it will also announce further festive brand partnerships with Teapigs, Tiffany & Co. and Biscuiteers in due course.

Meave Wall, stores directors at Selfridges, commented: “More than ever, we value the decision customers are making to shop with us and, in return, we’ve done our best to bring to them a unique product offer and an array of services to make their time with us pleasurable, easy and efficient at this hectic time of year. “

The Royal Mail-Selfridges tie-up will officially run until early January 2021.