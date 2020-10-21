Royal Mail launches doorstep collection service

Royal Mail has announced a new Parcel Collect service which will see postmen and postwomen collect mail directly from a customer’s doorstep for a small charge.

The service, which can been booked up to five days in advance, charges 72p per parcel pick up in addition to postage costs, while pre-paid return items will cost 60p per parcel.

The same postman or postwoman who delivers your mail will now be tasked with collecting up to five parcels per address, six days a week.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “Royal Mail Parcel Collect is a fantastic step forward for all of our customers. It makes it easier to use our services than ever before. Whether you’re up against time and working from home, making a return, selling online or sending a gift to make someone’s day, Royal Mail Parcel Collect is here to help. The launch of Parcel Collect is part of our commitment to continuously make our services better and more convenient.”

Royal Mail is hoping the service will be attractive to online shoppers wanting to return a pre-paid item, or online sellers who need to mail out orders.

To use the service, customers need to ensure they have paid the correct postage before handing it over to the Royal Mail, or leaving it in their nominated safe place. Consumers can pay for postage online and print out a label to fix o the package. If the item is a free return, no label is needed.